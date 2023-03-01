 Skip to main content
Colts GM drops possible hint about QB draft strategy

March 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
Chris Ballard at a microphone

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts are widely viewed as a team that will look to draft a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, and general manager Chris Ballard dropped a big hint about the team’s thinking in that regard on Wednesday.

Ballard addressed speculation that the Colts, who hold the No. 4 overall pick, might have to trade up to No. 1 to get the quarterback they really want. The Colts GM, however, suggested that might not necessarily be the case.

“Everybody has already stamped that you have to move up to No. 1 to get the guy. I don’t know I believe that,” Ballard said.

This may just be a bluff on Ballard’s part. It may also be wholly dependent on who the Colts view as “the guy.” Someone like Will Levis could still be on the board they hold at No. 4, but Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud probably would not be. This is particularly true in light of the Chicago Bears’ stance regarding the first overall selection.

The Colts have been pretty clear about one aspect of their draft plans. The only real question is how they might go about making it happen.

Chris BallardIndianapolis Colts
