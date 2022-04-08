NFL executive has unflattering assessment of Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts are excited about the potential upgrade Matt Ryan could bring over Carson Wentz, but one NFL executive thinks expectations need to be tempered a bit.

Ryan will turn 37 next month. He did not play all that well last season, but many attributed the struggles to the Atlanta Falcons having a poor roster. An NFL executive who spoke with Mike Sando of The Athletic said he thinks age is the issue, and the Colts may quickly realize it.

“I think age has caught Matt Ryan,” the exec said. “I had him with a big decline last year. Matt has had a phenomenal career, a great quarterback, but it wasn’t like he was super big athletic or had a super strong arm. I see the skills declining a little bit quicker for him as a result. I think they could be looking at another quarterback in a year, and if they don’t win, look out for (Jim) Irsay.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay seemed downright disgusted with the way his team collapsed last season. Indy seemed all but certain to make the playoffs before they fell apart over the final two weeks of the season. Wentz failed to perform in the most important games, which has been an issue with him throughout his career.

Ryan has not had that issue, but the questions about his age and declining skills are valid. While he certainly will have a better supporting cast in Indianapolis, no one should expect a situation like when Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago.

Photo: Jan 31, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan answers questions during a press conference at Westin Houston Memorial City Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports