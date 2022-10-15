Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy.

The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).

The move comes with the Colts offense sputtering under Ryan. Indianapolis is averaging an NFL-low 13.8 points per game this year, as Ryan has thrown for just five total touchdowns. Ryan has also been responsible for a league-leading ten turnovers (seven interceptions and three fumbles lost).

Chappell adds that the Ehlinger move is not seen as a threat to Ryan’s status as the starter. But it is very unexpected on the Foles front after Foles signed a two-year, $6.2 million deal to be the backup for Indianapolis this season. Additionally, Colts coach Frank Reich was the offensive coordinator on the Philadelphia team that Foles led to victory in Super Bowl LII.

Granted, Ehlinger is nine years younger than Foles and has generated buzz during his Colts career before. It appears the team wants to give the former University of Texas star Ehlinger a greater opportunity moving forward.