Report: Sam Ehlinger generating buzz in Colts camp

August 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Sam Ehlinger

The Indianapolis Colts are working through their situation at quarterback now that Carson Wentz is hurt, and a surprising name is making noise.

Jacob Eason was a fourth-round pick by the Colts in 2020 and currently their No. 1 QB with Wentz out. However, the Athletic’s Stephen Holder says that rookie Sam Ehlinger is generating buzz.

Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick by the Colts this year out of Texas. Holder says the former Longhorn “is off to a faster start than anticipated and has people within the organization buzzing.”

Holder believes that Ehlinger’s effort has placed in the starting quarterback mix.

Ehlinger was a dual-threat quarterback at Texas and rushed for 33 touchdowns during his college career. He is mobile but also had good passing stats, with 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. Eason is a big body and has a big arm, but he also was inconsistent and faced questions during his interviews.

Wentz is expected to miss 5-12 weeks due to foot surgery. That is a large gap in terms of a timeline, and the Colts are hoping the former Eagles QB will make it back sooner than later. In the meantime, Ehlinger is trying to take advantage.

