Report: Sam Ehlinger generating buzz in Colts camp

The Indianapolis Colts are working through their situation at quarterback now that Carson Wentz is hurt, and a surprising name is making noise.

Jacob Eason was a fourth-round pick by the Colts in 2020 and currently their No. 1 QB with Wentz out. However, the Athletic’s Stephen Holder says that rookie Sam Ehlinger is generating buzz.

Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick by the Colts this year out of Texas. Holder says the former Longhorn “is off to a faster start than anticipated and has people within the organization buzzing.”

Holder believes that Ehlinger’s effort has placed in the starting quarterback mix.

Ehlinger was a dual-threat quarterback at Texas and rushed for 33 touchdowns during his college career. He is mobile but also had good passing stats, with 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. Eason is a big body and has a big arm, but he also was inconsistent and faced questions during his interviews.

Wentz is expected to miss 5-12 weeks due to foot surgery. That is a large gap in terms of a timeline, and the Colts are hoping the former Eagles QB will make it back sooner than later. In the meantime, Ehlinger is trying to take advantage.