Colts mocked for terrible trick play attempt against Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts were ripped for an extremely ill-fated trick play attempt they ran against the Denver Broncos in Sunday’s game.

The Colts’ playoff hopes remained alive, but they desperately needed a win over the Broncos in Sunday’s game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Co. Trailing 17-13 early in the fourth quarter with the ball at the Denver 40-yard line, coach Shane Steichen decided to dial up a trick play involving quarterback Anthony Richardson and reserve wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. The plan was for Richardson to throw to Mitchell in the flat for what looked like a screen pass, then for Mitchell to throw the ball back to Richardson for what presumably would have been a downfield shot.

That last part did not happen. The play developed slowly, Mitchell took several steps back before throwing, and linebacker Nik Bonitto jumped the route to turn the pass back to Richardson into a 50-yard touchdown.

This was technically a fumble return for Bonitto, since Mitchell’s pass was a lateral. Either way, the ill-fated trick play turned a competitive game into a two-score contest, and caused many to question what Steichen and the Colts were thinking in dialing up that sort of play.

The #Colts look like the dumbest team in the NFL today. I have no words. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 15, 2024

Colts climbed back for a playoff shot, and have outplayed the Broncos plenty today (Nix's INTs have helped). But 2 ridiculously boneheaded plays — JT dropping the ball an inch from the goal line and that idiotic trick play — might be what buries their postseason chances. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 16, 2024

To dial up that play in this game, with a playoff berth on the line, involving a player like AD Mitchell — who hasn't done much of anything this season — is inexcusable by #Colts HC Shane Steichen. I don't know what's worse. *That* or Jonathan Taylor giving away a touchdown. https://t.co/rkwak94MsM — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 16, 2024

Masterclass in how to implode your own playoff chances by the Colts. Bravo. Dropping a TD at the goal line and then THAT. — Andy Sweeney (@TheOnlySweeney) December 15, 2024

In the biggest game of their season, the Colts made a whole host of blunders. They had cost themselves six points earlier in the contest with an inexcusable error from Jonathan Taylor as well. One has to wonder how much different this game could have looked if the Colts had avoided those two self-inflicted errors.