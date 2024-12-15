Jonathan Taylor blows huge TD run with premature goal line celebration

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday made one of the most embarrassing mistakes of the season, and it cost his team a touchdown.

The Colts were leading the Denver Broncos 13-7 early in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Co. Taylor ripped off an explosive 41-yard run that should have put Indy on top 19-7, but he committed an embarrassing blunder that somehow has not gone extinct.

Taylor dropped the ball in celebration before he broke the plane of the end zone.

JONATHAN TAYLOR 41-YARDS TO THE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/9VhshNx2ly — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 15, 2024

The play was initially ruled a touchdown. However, replays showed that Taylor gave up possession of the ball just before he crossed the goal line. Since the ball went out of bounds in the end zone, the Broncos were awarded a touchback.

Jonathan Taylor's TD is OVERTURNED after replay reveals he dropped the ball just before crossing the goal line pic.twitter.com/h8AtKhpm1K — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2024

Taylor somehow is far from the first player in NFL history to make that mistake. In fact, a New York Jets player did the exact same thing earlier this season. We even saw a similar goal-line fumble on Sunday, though that Cincinnati Bengals player was not celebrating when he came down with a case of the butterfingers.

You will often hear plays like the Taylor fumble referred to as “pulling a DeSean Jackson,” as the former NFL wide receiver had arguably the most infamous goal-line celebration fumble over a decade ago. Numerous players have kept the traditional alive since then.