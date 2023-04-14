Report: Colts like Will Levis over Anthony Richardson for 1 big reason

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to take a quarterback with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft, and Will Levis may be the name to watch.

Most analysts expect Bryce Young and CJ Stroud to be off the board after the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans pick at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. The Arizona Cardinals, who do not need a quarterback, are scheduled to pick third overall. That could leave the Colts to choose between Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, the Colts prefer Levis. That is because they view Richardson as more of a raw prospect and think Levis could be ready to start in the NFL right away.

“They need a Day 1 starter from this rookie class, too, and Levis is currently ahead of Anthony Richardson (Florida) for Indianapolis, according to sources close to the team, because he’s more likely to be able to play right away,” Miller wrote.

It would be somewhat surprising if the Colts are fully confident Levis can step into an NFL starting role in Week 1. The former Kentucky star has a big arm and fits the pro passer prototype, but there is a reason he is not viewed as the first- or second-best QB prospect in the draft.

Assuming most people agree that Young and Stroud are NFL-ready, are we — or the Colts — to believe that there are three quarterbacks in this draft who are ready to start immediately? Probably not.

Richardson has blown talent evaluators away with his freak athleticism, but it is somewhat of a mystery where he could be drafted. If the Colts don’t take him at No. 4, he could fall as far as the Tennessee Titans at No. 11 or even further.