 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 10, 2022

Report: Commanders players angered by 1 organizational tactic

November 10, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Brian Robinson looks ahead

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General.

After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of “out-of-control violent crime in DC” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.

This went down poorly in the Commanders’ locker room, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. While players have tried to block out the drama surrounding owner Daniel Snyder and the team’s legal issues, the invocation of Robinson angered players, even if they will not say so publicly.

It’s pretty easy to see why players would be rubbed the wrong way. In context, it’s easy to see the statement as an attempt to deflect from controversy, not out of actual concern for Robinson, who missed the first part of the season after being shot in an attempted carjacking. It also comes across as oddly-timed considering two suspects have been arrested in that case recently.

The statement obviously did nothing to slow down the attorney general’s office, which made extensive allegations against the team on Thursday as part of a new lawsuit.

Article Tags

Brian RobinsonWashington Commanders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus