Report: Commanders players angered by 1 organizational tactic

Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General.

After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of “out-of-control violent crime in DC” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.

From a Commanders spokesperson regarding the DC AG press conference Tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/TIMVfbUYtp — John Keim (@john_keim) November 9, 2022

This went down poorly in the Commanders’ locker room, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. While players have tried to block out the drama surrounding owner Daniel Snyder and the team’s legal issues, the invocation of Robinson angered players, even if they will not say so publicly.

Throughout Dan Snyder drama Commanders players have done a good job of trying to block it out, but Ive heard it's different now. Players are mad lawyers tried to use Brian Robinson, a rookie, in their rebuttal about business issues. Might not say it publicly but guys are pissed. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 10, 2022

It’s pretty easy to see why players would be rubbed the wrong way. In context, it’s easy to see the statement as an attempt to deflect from controversy, not out of actual concern for Robinson, who missed the first part of the season after being shot in an attempted carjacking. It also comes across as oddly-timed considering two suspects have been arrested in that case recently.

The statement obviously did nothing to slow down the attorney general’s office, which made extensive allegations against the team on Thursday as part of a new lawsuit.