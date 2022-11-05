 Skip to main content
Second suspect arrested in Brian Robinson shooting case

November 4, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Brian Robinson looks ahead

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Another suspect is in custody over the August shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Ryan Williams of Athletes First, the agency representing Robinson, tweeted on Friday that a second suspect, a 14-year-old, has been arrested for the attempted armed robbery of the former Alabama star.

The news comes after a first suspect, a 17-year-old, was arrested in the case earlier this week.

The 23-year-old Robinson was shot multiple times, including once in the knee, during the incident on Aug. 28. Two armed suspects tried to carjack Robinson before shooting him and then fleeing the scene with a getaway driver. You can read more details about the incident here.

Though Robinson missed the first several weeks of the season after being shot, he has made a remarkable full recovery and returned to the field for the Commanders. In four appearances thus far, Robinson has gotten 54 carries for 175 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Brian Robinson
