Commanders release former top draft pick

The Washington Commanders have parted ways with a former first-round draft pick just over 18 months after making him their top selection in 2023.

The Commanders waived cornerback Emmanuel Forbes on Saturday, the team announced. Forbes was selected with the No. 16 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but did not even make it through two full seasons with the organization.

The #Commanders are waiving former first-round CB Emmanuel Forbes, as his time in Washington is done. In addition, RB Austin Ekeler goes to Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/d6fefVcZ2B — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2024

Forbes was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Mississippi State, and he did have one interception in 14 games as a rookie. However, he has only played in six games this season, and had largely lost his role to rookie second-rounder Mike Sainristil, among others.

Forbes also went viral before the season when people were shocked by his relatively small stature in a photo that spread online.

Forbes’ release means that outside of Jayden Daniels in 2024, one has to go all the way back to 2018 top pick Daron Payne to find a Commanders first-rounder who remains on the roster. The fact that they are 7-5 and firmly in the playoff hunt despite whiffing on so many recent first-round selections is pretty remarkable.