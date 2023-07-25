 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 25, 2023

Commanders sign notable ex-Chiefs Super Bowl champion

July 25, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Ron Rivera on the sideline

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera walks on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The first order of business for the Washington Commanders in the Josh Harris era is to bring in the Pringle Man.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the Commanders are signing veteran Byron Pringle to a one-year contract. Pringle will provide Washington with help at the receiver position ahead of training camp.

The 29-year-old Pringle spent the first three seasons of his career with the Chiefs from 2019-21. He was a member of the Kansas City team that won Super Bowl LIV over San Francisco. Pringle’s best season came in 2021 when he caught 42 passes for 568 yards and five touchdowns.

After an underwhelming 2022 campaign with the Chicago Bears, Pringle should see a decent-sized role in Washington as a secondary receiver and also a potential return man. The familiar hire that the Commanders just made from the Chiefs’ ranks figures to help Pringle’s cause as well.

Article Tags

Byron PringleWashington Commanders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus