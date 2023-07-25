Commanders sign notable ex-Chiefs Super Bowl champion

The first order of business for the Washington Commanders in the Josh Harris era is to bring in the Pringle Man.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the Commanders are signing veteran Byron Pringle to a one-year contract. Pringle will provide Washington with help at the receiver position ahead of training camp.

The 29-year-old Pringle spent the first three seasons of his career with the Chiefs from 2019-21. He was a member of the Kansas City team that won Super Bowl LIV over San Francisco. Pringle’s best season came in 2021 when he caught 42 passes for 568 yards and five touchdowns.

After an underwhelming 2022 campaign with the Chicago Bears, Pringle should see a decent-sized role in Washington as a secondary receiver and also a potential return man. The familiar hire that the Commanders just made from the Chiefs’ ranks figures to help Pringle’s cause as well.