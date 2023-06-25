Eric Bieniemy makes big admission about leaving Chiefs

Eric Bieniemy made the somewhat surprising decision to leave his role as Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator this offseason to take up a similar position with the Washington Commanders. A recent comment he made may offer a window into his thinking.

Bieniemy said he has a “whole new outlook” as a result of his move to Washington, and admitted that there was a degree of comfort — perhaps too much so — in his role with Kansas City.

“When you’ve been in a place for 10 years, you have a tendency to take certain things for granted,” Bieniemy said, via John Keim of ESPN. “This has helped me to go back and dot all the I’s and cross all the T’s.”

Bieniemy will ultimately have more control over the offense in Washington than he did in Kansas City. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a major say in that side of the ball, but Bieniemy is fully in charge of things with the Commanders.

Bieniemy had it good in Kansas City, where he was going to be a Super Bowl contender every year with a dynamic offense. This move definitely presents much more of a challenge for him, but it says a lot that his former players expect him to succeed.