Commanders make generous move for Deebo Samuel

The Washington Commanders are taking care of wide receiver Deebo Samuel less than a month after acquiring him via trade.

The Commanders agreed to a reworked contract with Samuel on Wednesday that will give him a bit of a raise, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. As part of the deal, Samuel’s $17 million base salary becomes guaranteed, and he will also be eligible for up to $3 million in additional incentives.

A reworked deal for Deebo in DC: the Commanders are guaranteeing $17 million of Deebo Samuel’s previously non-guaranteed salary for this season, along with adding another $3 million worth of incentives, per sources. Samuel now will play this season on a one-year deal worth up to… pic.twitter.com/H5pfBs5gUf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2025

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Previously, Samuel’s salary was non-guaranteed for 2025. That would have changed around the start of the season, but the $3 million in bonuses is higher than the wide receiver’s previous number. Notably, the move still ensures that Samuel is in a contract year, and will still be eligible for free agency at the end of the 2025 season.

As a result of the deal, Washington will have to absorb all of Samuel’s cap hit in 2025, but they are clearly comfortable with that move.

In short, Samuel has the opportunity to earn a bit more money than he would have without a reworked deal, and still gets to test the market at the end of the season. Washington, meanwhile, gets cost certainty, and Samuel will be completely off their books in 2026 if they do not bring him back.

Samuel appears to be extremely motivated after being traded from San Francisco to Washington. The 29-year-old will be looking for a bounceback season after catching just 51 passes for 670 yards with three touchdowns in 2024.