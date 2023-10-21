Report: Commanders could trade 2 notable defensive players

The NFL trade deadline is ten days away, and activity is picking up around the league. A new report suggests the Washington Commanders could be one of the busier teams in the lead-up, with a couple of big name players potentially on the move.

The Commanders are gauging interest in defensive linemen Chase Young and Montez Sweat, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Both are in the final year of their contract, and Russini believes at least one of them will be moved depending on how the team plays over the next two weeks.

This does not come as a big surprise, though it would have been tough to believe a couple years ago that Young would ever become a trade deadline chip. The team gave a big hint regarding his fate when his fifth-year option was not picked up earlier this year, which cast serious doubt on his long-term future in Washington.

Young collected 7.5 sacks as a rookie, but injuries have largely derailed his career since then. He has gotten back on track a bit with three sacks in five games this year, while Sweat has 33.5 sacks over his first five NFL seasons so far. Both could be a big help to a contending team.