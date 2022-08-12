Commanders president takes aim at reporter over Carson Wentz interview

Washington Commanders president Jason Wright took aim at a TV reporter via Twitter Friday over an interview the host conducted with Carson Wentz.

Scott Abraham, a reporter for ABC 7 in Washington D.C., conducted a training camp interview with Wentz. He asked the quarterback some tough questions. First, Abraham questioned Wentz about the QB’s supposed accuracy issues during camp.

“There’s been kind of a narrative here in training that you’ve been a little inaccurate on your throws. ‘Consistently inconsistent’ has been a kind of a terminology. How would you assess your performance in training camp?” Abraham asked.

On his next question, Abraham was even harsher.

“Real talk here, Carson. It’s been well documented. Philly didn’t want you, Indy didn’t want you. Do you think this is your last chance to prove that you can be a starting quarterback in the NFL?”

Here is the video:

well then, talk about not pulling any punches pic.twitter.com/DPF1t2Shke — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 12, 2022

Abraham wasn’t sugarcoating things. But was he professional and fair? Yes. He could have used softer language when saying Philly and Indy didn’t want Wentz, but it’s not like his overall point was inaccurate.

Still, the interview did not sit well with Wright, who responded on Twitter.

Thankfully, Carson demonstrated grace & class in response to this pompous, unprofessional mess. I recognize you have made a living on childlike provocation but it needs to be called out. Don’t expect special access and good luck building rapport with the guys @Scott7news . https://t.co/fegxgvcJmr — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) August 12, 2022

“Thankfully, Carson demonstrated grace & class in response to this pompous, unprofessional mess. I recognize you have made a living on childlike provocation but it needs to be called out. Don’t expect special access and good luck building rapport with the guys @Scott7news,” Wright wrote.

Abraham’s questions are absolutely fair for Wentz. He wasn’t “unprofessional.” But apparently Wright only wants the media to kiss the rears of his players and ask them softball questions. That’s just not going to happen.

What’s unprofessional is punishing a media member because you don’t like them asking tough questions.

What was professional was the graceful way in which Wentz handled the tough questions.