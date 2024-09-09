Commanders have already made a ruthless roster move

The Washington Commanders are not messing around.

The Commanders announced on Monday that they have released kicker Cade York, who had played a grand total of one game for the team.

York went 0/2 on field goals in Sunday’s 37-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He missed a 47-yard field goal attempt late in the first quarter with Washington down 6-0. Then he missed a 56-yard kick to end Washington’s opening drive of the second half to keep the score at 16-7. Had he converted both field goals, the score likely would have been 16-13 and a much closer game.

York did convert on both of his extra-point attempts.

The 23-year-old York was a 4th-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2022. He made 75 percent of his field goals as a rookie and 94.6 percent of his extra points.

York had spent time with the Browns, Titans and Giants last year but did not appear in any games. Washington had acquired York in a trade with Cleveland in August, but they’ve already cut the kicker following his poor showing in Week 1.