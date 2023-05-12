Report: Commanders sale facing 1 major holdup

Daniel Snyder’s impending sale of the Washington Commanders is almost done, but one major issue appears to be holding things up.

Snyder is pushing for the NFL to limit the public release of Mary Jo White’s report on sexual misconduct allegations and alleged financial improprieties, according to Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham of ESPN. The expectation has been that White’s findings would be made public, but Snyder wants the league to prevent that.

Sources told ESPN that it was unlikely Snyder would be able to use the White report as leverage to hold up the sale, but that the Commanders owner may use the issue to try to drag out the process and buy time.

Earlier reports had suggested that Snyder wanted a guarantee of protection from legal action as a condition to sell the team. This is not quite that, and Snyder appears to have little leverage, but it is one more headache he may pose for the league and his fellow owners.

Snyder is in agreement with a group led by 76ers and Devils owner Josh Harris to sell the team for roughly $6 billion. Aside from these reported issues, the process appears to be moving along relatively smoothly.