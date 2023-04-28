 Skip to main content
Roger Goodell shares when he expects Commanders sale to be announced

April 28, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Roger Goodell in Europe for an NFL game

Nov 10, 2022; Munich, Germany; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reacts during an NFL Flag Football community event at the FC Bayern Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A group of investors is in the process of buying the Washington Commanders from longtime owner Daniel Snyder, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expects that sale to be finalized in the very near future.

Goodell spoke with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg before the start of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. The commissioner was asked where things stand with the Commanders sale, and he said “progress is being made.” He also offered a timeline for when an official sale might be announced.

“That progress will hopefully lead to them being comfortable to announce some type of a transaction probably by the middle of May or late May,” Goodell said.

Goodell must be confident that everything is in order, otherwise he would probably be much more hesitant to provide specific dates.

The Commanders are being purchased by a group led by Josh Harris, who also owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. Snyder reportedly accepted a $6 billion bid, which has been submitted to the NFL for review.

There were rumors that another investor offered significantly more for the Commanders, but that offer may have come with a big catch.

Washington Commanders
