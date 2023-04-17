 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 17, 2023

Commanders sale takes another huge step towards completion

April 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Daniel Snyder on the field

Nov 5, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder watches pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders’ sale process took a huge step toward completion on Monday.

The NFL has officially received the terms of the proposed agreement between Daniel Snyder and Josh Harris and has begun the review process, according to multiple reports. The development clearly points to Harris as the likely new owner, unless there is some unforeseen issue in the league’s review.

Some reports had indicated that Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos remained in the running, but this development would indicate that door is all but closed.

Reports indicated that Snyder accepted the $6 billion bid from a group led by Harris, who also owns the Philadelphia 76ers. While some owners apparently had a surprising reaction to that reported outcome, it is unlikely to derail the actual sale.

Article Tags

Daniel SnyderJosh HarrisWashington Commanders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus