Commanders sale takes another huge step towards completion

The Washington Commanders’ sale process took a huge step toward completion on Monday.

The NFL has officially received the terms of the proposed agreement between Daniel Snyder and Josh Harris and has begun the review process, according to multiple reports. The development clearly points to Harris as the likely new owner, unless there is some unforeseen issue in the league’s review.

This is true. The next step, as the bid has been submitted to the NFL for review. Another sign that Josh Harris is the likely new owner of the #Commanders, assuming all goes well with the league. https://t.co/na6ibFuK00 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023

Some reports had indicated that Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos remained in the running, but this development would indicate that door is all but closed.

Reports indicated that Snyder accepted the $6 billion bid from a group led by Harris, who also owns the Philadelphia 76ers. While some owners apparently had a surprising reaction to that reported outcome, it is unlikely to derail the actual sale.