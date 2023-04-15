NFL owners reportedly have surprising response to Commanders sale

One would think that the NFL’s owners would be glad to see Daniel Snyder find a taker for the Washington Commanders, but there are apparently some mixed feelings about the agreement reached this week.

Snyder’s sale of the Commanders to a group led by Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris is likely to be approved, though some are disappointed about the sale price, according to Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. Owners are eager to get Snyder out and will likely approve the deal, but there is a belief the franchise is worth more than Snyder is getting for it.

“I thought it was worth $7 billion. I don’t know why you’d cut out the one guy who could pay that,” one source told the Post, referring to Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos.

Some owners have issues with the sale process as well, in addition to Snyder’s reported push for indemnity from the NFL. These are not expected to derail the sale, however.

Few people would agree that the $6 million sale price, a record for an American pro sports franchise, would constitute a disappointment. Snyder will get a big profit on his original investment, and the league will get a new owner who should cause fewer headaches.