Commanders add veteran QB to back up Sam Howell

The Washington Commanders are adding some veteran insurance to their quarterback room to go with Sam Howell.

The Commanders have agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN added that the deal is for one year and $10 million, with $8 million of that guaranteed.

The Washington #Commanders are signing QB Jacoby Brissett to a one-year, $8 million deal that can hit $10 million, per source. Washington gets a starting option for a quarterback who played well for Cleveland last year. pic.twitter.com/EjALh2lyCa — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2023

The Commanders have made it clear they are committed to giving rookie Sam Howell every chance to win the starting quarterback job. However, Howell will be a second-year pro with virtually no experience, so it makes sense for them to want Brissett around as an insurance policy.

Brissett made 11 starts for the Browns last season, throwing for 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. If Howell does not appear up to the starting job, he will get the opportunity to show what he can do.