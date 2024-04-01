Commanders have signed another QB

The Washington Commanders have added another quarterback to their depth chart.

The Commanders on Monday announced that they have signed veteran Jeff Driskel.

The 30-year-old Driskel was a sixth-round pick in 2016 by the San Francisco 49ers after spending time at Florida and Louisiana Tech in college.

Driskel has spent time with seven different NFL teams: the 49ers, Bengals, Lions, Broncos, Texans, Cardinals and Browns. He has appeared in 24 NFL games and made 12 starts, though his teams have gone 1-11 in his starts.

The Commanders have already signed Marcus Mariota this offseason. Driskel will give them a second quarterback to compete with whomever the team decides to select in the upcoming NFL Draft. We already have a good idea of the player they will be drafting.