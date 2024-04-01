 Skip to main content
Commanders have signed another QB

April 1, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jeff Driskel points

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel (6) points during Bengals training camp on Aug. 6, 2019, in Cincinnati. Photo Credit: Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Washington Commanders have added another quarterback to their depth chart.

The Commanders on Monday announced that they have signed veteran Jeff Driskel.

The 30-year-old Driskel was a sixth-round pick in 2016 by the San Francisco 49ers after spending time at Florida and Louisiana Tech in college.

Driskel has spent time with seven different NFL teams: the 49ers, Bengals, Lions, Broncos, Texans, Cardinals and Browns. He has appeared in 24 NFL games and made 12 starts, though his teams have gone 1-11 in his starts.

The Commanders have already signed Marcus Mariota this offseason. Driskel will give them a second quarterback to compete with whomever the team decides to select in the upcoming NFL Draft. We already have a good idea of the player they will be drafting.

Jeff Driskel
.

