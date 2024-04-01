Commanders have signed another QB
The Washington Commanders have added another quarterback to their depth chart.
The Commanders on Monday announced that they have signed veteran Jeff Driskel.
Another arm in the QB room@jeffdriskel | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/OAy4ueHljX
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 1, 2024
The 30-year-old Driskel was a sixth-round pick in 2016 by the San Francisco 49ers after spending time at Florida and Louisiana Tech in college.
Driskel has spent time with seven different NFL teams: the 49ers, Bengals, Lions, Broncos, Texans, Cardinals and Browns. He has appeared in 24 NFL games and made 12 starts, though his teams have gone 1-11 in his starts.
The Commanders have already signed Marcus Mariota this offseason. Driskel will give them a second quarterback to compete with whomever the team decides to select in the upcoming NFL Draft. We already have a good idea of the player they will be drafting.