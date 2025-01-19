Wild conspiracy theory emerges about Rams LB Byron Young

Byron Young has been outstanding for the Los Angeles Rams through his first two NFL seasons, and a crazy conspiracy theory has brought even more attention to the pass-rusher.

The Rams selected Young in the third round (77th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Young, who played at Tennessee, was not the only Byron Young in the draft, however. Former Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young was drafted by the Las Vegas just seven picks before L.A. landed their Byron Young.

Earlier this week, ESPN Radio host Q. Myers suggested that the Raiders mistakenly drafted the Byron Young from Alabama when they meant to take the Young from Tennessee.

“I definitely — and this is just me, I don’t know for a fact — I definitely believe they selected the wrong one, I think unintentionally,” Myers said. “I think it was just an attention to detail. … I remember when he was selected a lot of people said, ‘Wait, are you sure it’s the Alabama one that they’re supposed to be taking?’ And, well, he’s no longer with the Raiders. I’m just saying.”

Almost two years later, @YourboyQ254 still isn’t convinced the Raiders meant to draft Alabama DT Byron Young instead of Tennessee DE Byron Young, who the Rams took seven picks later https://t.co/5V0tvmL238 pic.twitter.com/Dt06P27yYB — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) January 14, 2025

There’s no way that could have happened, right? The theory gets even more interesting if you do a bit of digging.

The Young that currently plays for the Rams was a much more highly rated prospect than the Young who was drafted by Las Vegas. Multiple people who cover the Raiders have said they were puzzled when the team selected Young out of Alabama, as the defensive tackle was expected to be taken much later in the draft.

Young from Tennessee, however, was graded as somewhere in the range of a third-round prospect. Yet, he was selected seven picks after the other Young and has been the much more productive NFL player thus far.

When the Raiders drafted Byron Young the DT, it was one of the most shocking picks I had witnessed because I had a UDFA grade on him and we took him in round 3.. His college tape was really really bad. Tbh I'm now convinced they took the wrong Bryon Young. https://t.co/j0MEntyh2S — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) January 16, 2025

Here is where things really get weird. During an interview midway through the 2023 season, Young from the Rams spoke about his unique experience during the NFL Draft. He said his agent initially reached out to him to inform him he had been drafted by the Raiders. The agent then quickly followed up and told him that the Raiders texted the wrong agent and had actually selected the other Young.

“I’m sitting down and my agent texted me and said, ‘Congratulations, you got drafted to the Raiders.’ I’m getting happy, and then he said, ‘Oh, never mind, they texted the wrong agent,'” Young recalled.

Imagine getting the call that you’ve been drafted in the NFL… only to find out the Raiders were texting the wrong agent. Glad the @RamsNFL Byron Young was still on the board seven spots later this April. He’s been outstanding on the edge. pic.twitter.com/XyIYbzvGgm — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) November 1, 2023

The Raiders waived their Young after he appeared in just six games as a rookie last season. He was claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles but has been sidelined with a hamstring injury this year.

Those who believe the conspiracy theory will argue that the Raiders submitted a draft card for the wrong Young and were stuck with the decision. That would help explain why they reached out to the other Young’s agent. Though, it is possible Las Vegas drafted the player they intended to draft and simply mixed up the phone numbers for the agents.

Either way, it sure seems like the Rams made the better decision. Their Byron Young had 15.5 sacks through his first two seasons, even if he got one huge assist from the officials. He also had 1.5 sacks in L.A.’s Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings last week.