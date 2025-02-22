Cooper DeJean is obsessed with his own Super Bowl pick-6

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean made one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl LIX, intercepting a Patrick Mahomes pass midway through the second quarter and returning it for a touchdown.

COOPER DEJEAN PICK TO THE HOUSE!



The pick-six sent the Eagles’ bench into a frenzy and zapped the life out of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) scores a touchdown after making an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“That’s a hell of a birthday present. You keep doing that, you’re gonna have an even better one,” running back Saquon Barkley told DeJean after the touchdown.

The Eagles cruised to a 40-22 victory thanks, in part, to DeJean’s big play and two weeks later, he still can’t get enough of it.

During a Friday appearance on Barstool’s Pardon My Take, DeJean admitted he still watches the play… every single time it appears on his television or phone.

How many times has Cooper Dejean watched the pick 6 in the Super Bowl? pic.twitter.com/OMeSjfpLrz — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 21, 2025

“So many times,” a grinning DeJean said. “It’s shown up on my phone so many times. I’ve watched it every time.”

Love the Eagles or hate them, you can’t fault DeJean for basking in the glory. His moment came on his birthday, on the biggest stage in football, and in front of his loved ones. It helped secure a championship ring and etched his name into the NFL’s history books.

It was, very literally, a dream come true for most football-loving kids.