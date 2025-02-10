Saquon Barkley had awesome message for Cooper DeJean after pick-six

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean made one of the biggest plays of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night, and Saquon Barkley had a great message for his teammate afterward.

DeJean intercepted a Patrick Mahomes pass and returned it for a touchdown midway through the second quarter of the Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Chiefs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The interception was the first of the rookie’s career, and it also happened to come on his birthday.

Barkley was also celebrating a birthday on Sunday. After DeJean gave the Eagles a 17-0 lead with his massive play, Barkley had some words of wisdom for the 22-year-old.

“That’s a hell of a birthday present. You keep doing that, you’re gonna have an even better one,” Barkley told DeJean.

DeJean was outstanding for the Eagles throughout the regular season and playoffs. Heck, he even took on Derrick Henry and won.

The Eagles were in complete control after DeJean’s pick-six, but Barkley wanted to make sure his teammate stayed focused. There was still plenty of time left at that point for Patrick Mahomes to orchestrate a comeback. DeJean and Philadelphia’s defense made sure that didn’t happen.