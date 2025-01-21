Cooper Kupp addresses questions about his future with Rams

Cooper Kupp’s name came up in trade rumors ahead of the deadline this season, and he knows there are questions about his future with the Los Angeles Rams. But Kupp has made it clear that he wants to continue playing regardless of his team.

Kupp spoke with reporters on Monday, a day after the Rams were eliminated from the playoffs by the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot of good football left in me,” Kupp said regarding questions about his future. “I’ll be playing football next year. That much I know.”

Kupp said that he would “love” to be back with the Rams but recognizes the matter is out of his control.

The Rams can save $15 million in cash and $7.5 million against the cap by cutting Kupp this offseason.

Would the Rams view the savings as worthwhile? That’s a question we will find out.

Kupp is 31 and hasn’t played a full season since 2021. He had a huge season that year with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns and won the receiving triple crown. Since then, he has averaged 67 catches for 753 yards and 6 touchdowns in 11 games per season.

Kupp is still an excellent receiver, the problem is it’s hard to produce when you miss games as Kupp has the last three seasons. The Rams need to decide whether they think Kupp will be healthy in 2025 and whether he’s still worth paying $12.5 million in base salary even if he generates around 750 yards.

The Rams would take a $22.2 million cap hit if they are to cut Kupp without a post-June 1 designation.