Cooper Kupp linked to NFC playoff team

The Los Angeles Rams appear certain to trade or release wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and he may be able to find a landing spot with an NFC playoff team.

In an appearance on KFAN Radio Tuesday, Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune suggested Kupp could be in play for the Vikings if and when he is released. Goessling noted that Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is a big fan of Kupp’s, having served as Rams offensive coordinator during Kupp’s monster 2021 campaign.

“I think it’s very possible. There are big Cooper Kupp fans on that coaching staff,” Goessling said (35:10 into the audio clip). “Kevin O’Connell. (Offensive coordinator) Wes Phillips is a big Cooper Kupp fan in terms of, you hear him talk all the time still about Cooper Kupp as a run blocker, Cooper Kupp as a guy who can bring ideas to the offense.

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

“It would make a lot of sense for Cooper Kupp to be here. Again, it’s a role thing, but they need a WR3. … I think if the price is right, yes, I think that makes a lot of sense.”

As Goessling suggests, Kupp would likely have to accept a more modest role if he joined the Vikings. Justin Jefferson is their undisputed top wide receiver, and Addison posted some big games down the stretch in 2024 as well. The risk is that there are other teams that could have interest in Kupp and also offer a more prominent role in the offense.

On the other hand, Kupp could not beat the familiarity he would find in Minnesota between O’Connell and Phillips, who both worked with Kupp in Los Angeles during the wide receiver’s heyday. O’Connell and Phillips were offensive coordinator and pass game coordinator, respectively, when Kupp posted 145 catches, 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns in 2021.

The Rams have made it clear that they will be moving on from Kupp this offseason after eight seasons. Kupp is not terribly pleased with the decision, but has little say in it.