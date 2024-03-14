Former top-5 pick to attempt NFL comeback

A former top-five NFL draft selection is planning to attempt a comeback.

Wide receiver Corey Davis, the fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has applied for reinstatement to the NFL, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The New York Jets still retain Davis’ rights, but are expected to release him from the Reserve/Retired list.

Davis announced his retirement last August and suggested that the decision was something he had been considering for some time. The year away from the NFL may have reignited his passion, and he is still just 29.

The former Western Michigan wide receiver was seen as a draft bust at the time of his retirement. He flashed promise with the Tennessee Titans, but never managed to become the team’s top receiver, and saw his numbers decline further in two years with the Jets. He will likely have to work to earn a roster spot if and when he signs with a new team.