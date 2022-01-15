Could Falcons trade Calvin Ridley during offseason?

The Atlanta Falcons were without wide receiver Calvin Ridley for much of the 2021 season. There are some indications that could be the case going forward as well.

Ridley stepped away from the Falcons in October due to mental health issues, and little has changed with the situation since, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. There has been little communication between Ridley and the Falcons, and there is little clarity regarding whether it is plausible that Ridley could rejoin the Falcons for 2022.

Garafolo added that the best thing for both Ridley and the Falcons may be a fresh start for both sides, and made an educated prediction that Ridley will be traded during the offseason and start next season with a new team.

Ridley is certainly not someone Atlanta would want to lose. The 27-year-old had established himself as a star receiver heading into 2021, and was coming off his first 1,000-yard season. Very much in his physical prime, a wide array of teams would certainly be interested if the two sides did opt for a trade.

This would mark the second consecutive offseason in which the Falcons trade a key piece of their offense. The organization looks on its way to a full rebuild at this stage, whether Ridley is moved or not.

Photo: Mar 2, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Calvin Ridley speaks to the media during the 2018 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports