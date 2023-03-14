Cowboys acquire shutdown CB Stephon Gilmore in trade

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense is a strong point of their team, and they just strengthened it even more.

The Cowboys on Tuesday acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas is sending Indy a 5th-round compensatory pick for Gilmore.

Another big trade! The #Colts are sending five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to the #Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/K1LN0oit7L — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

Gilmore signed a 2-year, $20 million deal with the Colts last offseason. He was among the top cornerbacks in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus’ metrics.

NEW #Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore in 2022 via @PFF: 92nd percentile coverage grade. 93rd percentile coverage grade in single coverage. 98th percentile coverage grade in the slot. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 14, 2023

Gilmore is making $9.9 million this season and counts for $11.9 million against the salary cap. That’s not a small figure, but if he continues to play well, it’s a worthwhile amount.

In Dallas, Gilmore will pair with Trevon Diggs to give the Cowboys some solid cover corners. He should serve as an upgrade from Anthony Brown.

Though he will turn 33 in September, Gilmore made the Pro Bowl in five of six years from 2016-2021. He had 66 tackles and two interceptions last season with the Colts.