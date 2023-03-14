 Skip to main content
Cowboys acquire shutdown CB Stephon Gilmore in trade

March 14, 2023
by Larry Brown
Stephon Gilmore on the field for warmups

Aug 17, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense is a strong point of their team, and they just strengthened it even more.

The Cowboys on Tuesday acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas is sending Indy a 5th-round compensatory pick for Gilmore.

Gilmore signed a 2-year, $20 million deal with the Colts last offseason. He was among the top cornerbacks in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus’ metrics.

Gilmore is making $9.9 million this season and counts for $11.9 million against the salary cap. That’s not a small figure, but if he continues to play well, it’s a worthwhile amount.

In Dallas, Gilmore will pair with Trevon Diggs to give the Cowboys some solid cover corners. He should serve as an upgrade from Anthony Brown.

Though he will turn 33 in September, Gilmore made the Pro Bowl in five of six years from 2016-2021. He had 66 tackles and two interceptions last season with the Colts.

Dallas Cowboys, Stephon Gilmore
