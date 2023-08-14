Cowboys All-Pro ends holdout after getting raise

The Dallas Cowboys will have one of their best players back in training camp this week, as veteran offensive lineman Zack Martin has ended his holdout.

Martin and the Cowboys have agreed to a new contract that will result in a significant raise for the 8-time Pro Bowl guard, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The #Cowboys and Martin agreed on a raise over two seasons. He gets more than $18M overall through his contract, a raise of more than $8M. https://t.co/Jx7iKqnmcX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023

Martin was originally scheduled to make $13 million this upcoming season. That salary made him one of the highest-paid linemen in the NFL when he signed the original deal in 2018. The top-paid guards in the league make around $20 million per year now, which is why Martin wanted a raise.

Martin, a team captain and 6-time All-Pro, has not missed a game over the last two seasons and has sat out a total of just eight in his nine-year career. Jerry Jones made it seem like the Cowboys were not going to give Martin a new deal, but it looks like that was nothing more than a negotiating tactic.