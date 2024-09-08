Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey had record FG wiped away by brutal blunder

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey converted a field goal on Sunday that would have tied an NFL record, but an inexcusable mistake from his team erased the impressive feat.

The Cowboys were leading 20-3 with four seconds remaining in the first half of their game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Dallas had the ball at the Cleveland 48-yard line, and head coach Mike McCarthy decided to let Aubrey attempt a 66-yard field goal. The kick went through the uprights, but the play had been blown dead for a delay of game.

Wow 😩 Brandon Aubrey would have tied the NFL record for longest FG with this attempt… But there was a delay of game penalty. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/DpDiVfcRkz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 8, 2024

What made the blunder even worse for the Cowboys is that they had two timeouts remaining. They somehow failed to use one of them before the play clock expired.

Aubrey clearly had enough leg. If the kick counted, it would have tied the longest field goal in NFL history, which was a 66-yarder from Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker in 2021.

McCarthy even thought about letting Aubrey attempt a 71-yard field goal after the penalty, but ultimately the kicker was called to the sideline. Aubrey had already made a 50-plus yard kick earlier in the game, making the former Notre Dame star a perfect 11/11 from that distance in his career. Hopefully he gets another shot to tie or break Tucker’s record at some point.