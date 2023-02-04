Cowboys make decision on new offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have made their decision on who will replace Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator.

The Cowboys announced Saturday that Brian Schottenheimer, who spent 2022 as a coaching analyst for the team, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer has previously been an offensive coordinator with the Jets, Rams, and Seahawks.

Brian Schottenheimer on being the Cowboys’ new offensive coordinator: pic.twitter.com/Wl5bEC3DUG — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 4, 2023

The Cowboys opted for a safe choice in Schottenheimer, likely because he initially will not have a full array of responsibilities. The team has already made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will call offensive plays for the team in 2023.

One of Schottenheimer’s big roles might be to try to help quarterback Dak Prescott cut down on turnovers. The new offensive coordinator has a fan in at least one quarterback he used to work with, which bodes well here.