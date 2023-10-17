Austin Ekeler gets popped during Cowboys, Chargers pregame fight

Players from the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys had to be separated after fighting before their “Monday Night Football” game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and Austin Ekeler got popped during it.

Less than an hour before kickoff, the Cowboys were taking the field for warmups. Some Chargers players remained on the field, and a scuffle broke out around the 35-yard line.

Based on one video, it seemed like some Cowboys players had run through where the Chargers players were. There was mostly shoving going on, though one video showed Ekeler seeming to get popped pretty good.

The Cowboys and Chargers got into it ahead of #MNF 😳 pic.twitter.com/0y7dVEjsWF — ESPN (@espn) October 16, 2023

Just had a pregame fight between the Cowboys and Chargers pic.twitter.com/GOqRdYOmMH — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 16, 2023

Here is the video of Ekeler getting popped:

Austin Ekeler got tagged 👀 pic.twitter.com/BBZCWPbjSp — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 16, 2023

The Chargers enter the game 2-2 and were off in Week 5. The Cowboys are 3-2 and coming off an ugly 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

This is the second game of Week 6 where we saw a pregame fight between players of opposing teams. The Browns and 49ers got into a fight before Cleveland pulled off an upset win.