Jerry Jones has strong response to Odell Beckham Jr. rumors

The Dallas Cowboys are being mentioned more and more as a potential suitor for Odell Beckham Jr., and team owner Jerry Jones certainly seems interested in adding the veteran wide receiver.

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones was asked about all the recent talk that the Cowboys could sign Beckham. He praised Beckham and said the star wideout would “look pretty good” in a Dallas helmet.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Odell Beckham Jr.: “Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 8, 2022

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor,” Jones said. “I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.”

There are a couple ways of looking at Jones’ remarks. The 80-year-old has always loved making flashy signings, so it would hardly be a surprise if he wanted OBJ in a Cowboys uniform. Jones also loves generating headlines. Even if the Cowboys did not have legitimate interest in Beckham, it would be right on brand for Jones to perpetuate the rumors.

Our guess is the interest is real. Oddsmakers seem to agree, as the Cowboys are now a slight gambling favorite over one other team to sign Beckham. Head coach Mike McCarthy was also asked about OBJ this week, and he did not exactly downplay the Beckham-to-Dallas rumors, either.

Beckham has been working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that he is expected to be fully cleared by doctors later this week. The 30-year-old likely wants to play for a contender, and the 6-2 Cowboys are one of the NFC’s best teams. It makes sense that they are viewed as the favorites to sign Beckham, and those odds will probably increase now.