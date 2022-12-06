 Skip to main content
Odell Beckham Jr. hints at possible deal with Cowboys

December 6, 2022
by Dan Benton
Odell Beckham Jr with his mouth open

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr. in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Odell Beckham Jr. free agency tour continued on Monday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Beckham was on hand, flanked by an entire Dallas Cowboys contingent, to watch the Dallas Mavericks take down the Phoenix Suns, 130-111. It was the final leg of his journey and Jerry Jones made sure to end his pitch with a bang.

Did it work? Beckham chimed in on that.

Beckham previously visited the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills and has no more meetings scheduled. He will now take a few days to talk things over with his family before making a final decision. But make no mistake about it, the Cowboys have been favorites throughout this process and remain favorites as of Tuesday morning.

However, there are some lingering concerns with Beckham. He refused to work out for any of the three teams and at least one NFC executive has cast doubt on his health. The talented wide receiver is coming off of his second torn ACL in 16 months and is just 10 months removed from his last surgery.

Beckham, who is seeking a long-term deal, could command as much as $20 million per season. And you better believes Jones is willing to spend that.

