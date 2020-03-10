pixel 1
Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Report: Cowboys’ contract offer to Dak Prescott is above Jared Goff deal

March 10, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to reach a new contract agreement with Dak Prescott, and they are getting serious with their offers.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Jane Slater on Tuesday, the Cowboys’ latest offer to Prescott is “above the (Jared) Goff deal.” Slater tried to find out in what ways the contract was “above” Goff’s — total money, length in years, annual salary, or guaranteed money — but was not given that information.

Prior to last season, Goff received a 4-year, $134 million contract from the Rams that included $57 million guaranteed. That breaks out to $33.5 million per season.

The Cowboys reportedly gave Prescott a contract offer worth $33 million per season and $105 million guaranteed.

If the two sides are unable to come to a deal on a long-term contract by Thursday’s deadline, expect the Cowboys to place a franchise tag on Prescott, which would pay him $33 million.

In addition to locking up their quarterback, the Cowboys are also looking to sign Amari Cooper.


