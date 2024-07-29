Cowboys DE suffers season-ending injury

The Dallas Cowboys are already dealing with serious injury woes just a few days into training camp.

Third-year defensive end Sam Williams sparked major concern Sunday when he went down with an injury during practice at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, Calif. The 25-year-old had to be carted off the field. The injury reportedly occurred during a drill.

Cowboys DE Sam Williams (knee) being carted off after going down during a drill pic.twitter.com/BJotookxEO — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 28, 2024

The initial fear was that Williams tore his ACL. Those worst fears were validated hours later as an MRI confirmed that he would be out for the season with a torn ACL, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The MRI confirmed that promising DE Sam Williams is out for the season with a torn ACL. Brutal. https://t.co/MRZZCHfkj8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2024

Williams played in all 17 games as a reserve for the Cowboys last season. He was also responsible for the lone safety that Dallas forced in all of 2023 when he blocked a punt in a Week 8 Cowboys win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Sam Williams : 2 tackles & a blocked punt out of the endzone resulting in a safety pic.twitter.com/ALs8wA4xb1 — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) October 29, 2023

The Ole Miss product’s 4.5 sacks ranked third on the team behind Micah Parsons and Dorance Armstrong Jr.