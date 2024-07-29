 Skip to main content
Cowboys DE suffers season-ending injury

July 28, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Cowboys helmet on the field

Oct 16, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Dallas Cowboys helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Dallas won 30-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are already dealing with serious injury woes just a few days into training camp.

Third-year defensive end Sam Williams sparked major concern Sunday when he went down with an injury during practice at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, Calif. The 25-year-old had to be carted off the field. The injury reportedly occurred during a drill.

The initial fear was that Williams tore his ACL. Those worst fears were validated hours later as an MRI confirmed that he would be out for the season with a torn ACL, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Williams played in all 17 games as a reserve for the Cowboys last season. He was also responsible for the lone safety that Dallas forced in all of 2023 when he blocked a punt in a Week 8 Cowboys win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Ole Miss product’s 4.5 sacks ranked third on the team behind Micah Parsons and Dorance Armstrong Jr.

Dallas CowboysSam Williams
