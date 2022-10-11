Cowboys star cracks joke about Davante Adams incident

A Dallas Cowboys star had some fun with Davante Adams over the Las Vegas Raiders receiver’s actions following Monday night’s game.

Adams was frustrated that his team blew a big 17-0 lead and lost 30-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams was even more annoyed that his play on third down late in the game was overturned and ruled an incompletion. Let’s also not forget that he and Hunter Renfrow collided on the following play on 4th-and-1 to lose the game.

As Adams was heading off the field, he shoved a cameraman who had crossed in front of him. The worker stumbled to the ground.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence cracked a joke on Twitter about the push. He joked that Adams was in a rush to get to the Taco Bell at his house before it closed.

SMH. He must really be in a rush to get to the @tacobell at his house before it closes. https://t.co/2RJoZl38O1 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) October 11, 2022

That’s a reference to the Taco Bell commercials featuring Adams where there is a Taco Bell restaurant in the receiver’s home.

When push comes to shove, Adams probably won’t be getting any chalupas after the game.