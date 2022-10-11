 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 10, 2022

Cowboys star cracks joke about Davante Adams incident

October 10, 2022
by Larry Brown
DeMarcus Lawrence looking ahead

Dec 23, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

A Dallas Cowboys star had some fun with Davante Adams over the Las Vegas Raiders receiver’s actions following Monday night’s game.

Adams was frustrated that his team blew a big 17-0 lead and lost 30-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams was even more annoyed that his play on third down late in the game was overturned and ruled an incompletion. Let’s also not forget that he and Hunter Renfrow collided on the following play on 4th-and-1 to lose the game.

As Adams was heading off the field, he shoved a cameraman who had crossed in front of him. The worker stumbled to the ground.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence cracked a joke on Twitter about the push. He joked that Adams was in a rush to get to the Taco Bell at his house before it closed.

That’s a reference to the Taco Bell commercials featuring Adams where there is a Taco Bell restaurant in the receiver’s home.

When push comes to shove, Adams probably won’t be getting any chalupas after the game.

Article Tags

Davante AdamsDemarcus Lawrence
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus