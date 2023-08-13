 Skip to main content
Cowboys fans are going crazy over 5’5″ rookie Deuce Vaughn

August 12, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Deuce Vaughn in a practice uniform

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn (42) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Deuce Vaughn has played in just one NFL preseason game so far, yet the Dallas Cowboys rookie has already won over some fans.

Vaughn, the Cowboys’ sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, tumbled down draft boards due to his diminutive frame. At 5’5″ and 176 pounds, Vaughn’s size likely turned teams off despite his stellar season at Kansas State. Vaughn had a few Cowboys faithful believing they found a late-round gem after his preseason debut.

Vaughn posted a solid stat line with 50 rushing yards and a touchdown. Beyond the box score, Vaughn looked slippery and elusive all game long, as seen through the highlights he created on just 8 total carries.

Vaughn’s go-ahead touchdown even impressed quarterback Dak Prescott on the sidelines.

The Cowboys will be short-handed at running back to start off the season as projected backup Ronald Jones sits out due to suspension. That could potentially open the door for someone like Vaughn to step in and take some early snaps behind starter Tony Pollard.

Vaughn signed a 4-year, $3.97 million contract with the Cowboys after getting drafted in April. He tallied 4,884 total yards and 43 touchdowns in his three years at Kansas State.

