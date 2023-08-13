Cowboys fans are going crazy over 5’5″ rookie Deuce Vaughn

Running back Deuce Vaughn has played in just one NFL preseason game so far, yet the Dallas Cowboys rookie has already won over some fans.

Vaughn, the Cowboys’ sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, tumbled down draft boards due to his diminutive frame. At 5’5″ and 176 pounds, Vaughn’s size likely turned teams off despite his stellar season at Kansas State. Vaughn had a few Cowboys faithful believing they found a late-round gem after his preseason debut.

Vaughn posted a solid stat line with 50 rushing yards and a touchdown. Beyond the box score, Vaughn looked slippery and elusive all game long, as seen through the highlights he created on just 8 total carries.

Deuce Vaughn might be the greatest RB everpic.twitter.com/bI6iTgLCKh — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) August 12, 2023

Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn made the safety miss so bad, that he leveled his own teammate instead! 🤣🤣#Cowboys pic.twitter.com/VSpsoNeGzU — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 12, 2023

Vaughn’s go-ahead touchdown even impressed quarterback Dak Prescott on the sidelines.

Deuce Vaughn runs it in for a 4-yard TD! The #Cowboys take the lead 16-14!! #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/f5sTuv7zmg — Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) August 12, 2023

Dak Prescott is fired up for Deuce Vaughn pic.twitter.com/9WiEfiwjhv — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 12, 2023

The Cowboys will be short-handed at running back to start off the season as projected backup Ronald Jones sits out due to suspension. That could potentially open the door for someone like Vaughn to step in and take some early snaps behind starter Tony Pollard.

Vaughn signed a 4-year, $3.97 million contract with the Cowboys after getting drafted in April. He tallied 4,884 total yards and 43 touchdowns in his three years at Kansas State.