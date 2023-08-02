Cowboys RB responds to accusations he is on steroids

Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones wanted to set things straight after the news broke of his PED-related suspension.

The former second-round pick was dealt a 2-game suspension for violating NFL’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. The league announced Jones’ suspension on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys RB spoke out on the matter to a handful of reporters at training camp. Jones clarified that the violation was not for a substance that fits the usual criteria for steroids or PEDs, but rather a “heart stimulant” prescribed by a licensed physician. Jones asserted the stimulant was something that has been prescribed to him throughout the course of his career.

“I just want to clear my name,” said Jones, via Patrik Walker on the Cowboys’ official website. “Everybody wants to say I’m on steroids and, clearly, I’m not. I’m one of the skinniest dudes on the team and in the league.

“People are gonna say what they want, but I’ve never cheated the game of football.”

Despite Jones’ desire to clear his name, he still took full responsibility for anything he puts into his body. Jones placed the emphasis on making sure it never happens to him again going forward.

The suspension marks Jones’ first throughout his six-year NFL career.

Jones was projected to be the backup RB behind Tony Pollard after the Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott in March.