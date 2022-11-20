Report: 2 teams have emerged as ‘favorites’ to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to making his return to action, and two NFC rivals may be competing to sign the veteran wide receiver.

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have emerged as the two favorites to sign Beckham, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Beckham is expected to visit with both teams at some point after Thanksgiving.

No team has openly recruited Beckham harder than the Cowboys. Jerry Jones has spoken highly of OBJ on multiple occasions and said the 30-year-old would look great in a Dallas uniform. Prominent Cowboys players have also made it clear that they would love if the team signed Beckham for the stretch run.

Beckham wants to play for a contender, and the 7-2 Giants and 6-3 Cowboys are two of the better teams in the NFC. There is obviously familiarity between OBJ and the Giants, as he spent the first five years of his career in New York. Beckham visited the Giants last month to see how former teammate Sterling Shepard was recovering from his ACL injury, but Rapoport notes that he did not meet with any team executives.

Beckham had 27 catches for 305 yards and 5 touchdowns in 8 games with the Los Angeles Rams last season but suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. He is expected to be fully cleared for football activities in the near future.