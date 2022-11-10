 Skip to main content
Dak Prescott reveals stance on Odell Beckham Jr. rumors

November 10, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Dak Prescott throws a pass in warmups

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. has been repeatedly linked to the Dallas Cowboys over the past week or so, and it sounds like Dak Prescott would love a chance to throw to the star wide receiver.

Prescott was asked on Thursday about the possibility of Prescott signing with the Cowboys. Rather than avoiding the question, the quarterback seemed to make his pitch to OBJ. He said the thought of sharing the field with Beckham is “exciting.”

“Anytime you have a chance to add a talent like that and knowing Odell and knowing his resume, it’s exciting,” Prescott said. “But also understand it’s a business, and I’m sure there’s 31 other teams that would like to add him as well.”

CeeDee Lamb sounded even more enthusiastic about the idea.

“That’s my boy. I’m a fan of Odell. Why wouldn’t you want to add more firepower to the offense?” Lamb said.

It is no wonder why the Cowboys are viewed as the favorite to sign Beckham. Jerry Jones all but confirmed this week that the team is trying to add OBJ. For what it’s worth, Beckham has also dropped some hints that the interest in mutual.

Beckham had 27 catches for 305 yards and 5 touchdowns in 8 games with the Los Angeles Rams last season but suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. He is expected to be fully cleared for football activities in the near future.

