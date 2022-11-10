Dak Prescott reveals stance on Odell Beckham Jr. rumors

Odell Beckham Jr. has been repeatedly linked to the Dallas Cowboys over the past week or so, and it sounds like Dak Prescott would love a chance to throw to the star wide receiver.

Prescott was asked on Thursday about the possibility of Prescott signing with the Cowboys. Rather than avoiding the question, the quarterback seemed to make his pitch to OBJ. He said the thought of sharing the field with Beckham is “exciting.”

Dak Prescott's response to a Beckham question: "Anytime you have a chance to add a talent like that and knowing Odell and knowing his resume, it's exciting," he said. "But also understand it’s a business, and I’m sure there’s 31 other teams that would like to add him as well." — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 10, 2022

“Anytime you have a chance to add a talent like that and knowing Odell and knowing his resume, it’s exciting,” Prescott said. “But also understand it’s a business, and I’m sure there’s 31 other teams that would like to add him as well.”

CeeDee Lamb sounded even more enthusiastic about the idea.

Add CeeDee Lamb to the recruitment of Odell Beckham: “That’s my boy. I’m a fan of Odell. Why wouldn’t you want to add more firepower to the offense?" He said it would be like his rookie year when the Cowboys had 3 No. 1 WRs in Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and him. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 10, 2022

“That’s my boy. I’m a fan of Odell. Why wouldn’t you want to add more firepower to the offense?” Lamb said.

It is no wonder why the Cowboys are viewed as the favorite to sign Beckham. Jerry Jones all but confirmed this week that the team is trying to add OBJ. For what it’s worth, Beckham has also dropped some hints that the interest in mutual.

Beckham had 27 catches for 305 yards and 5 touchdowns in 8 games with the Los Angeles Rams last season but suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. He is expected to be fully cleared for football activities in the near future.