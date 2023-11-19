Cowboys make huge announcement about Jimmy Johnson

It has been more than two years since Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced that Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, and there is finally a set plan for when that will happen.

During an appearance on “FOX NFL Kickoff” Sunday, Jones announced that Johnson will be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor on Dec. 30.

The Cowboys also issued a press release announcing the news.

Johnson rebuilt the Cowboys and won back-to-back Super Bowls with them. He is a big part of the reason why the team became so popular in the 1990s. Jones kept him out of the team’s Ring of Honor for several years, accusing Johnson of “disloyalty.” Johnson and Jones parted ways in 1994 after Jerry wanted a greater role in personnel decisions instead of allowing Johnson to continue being in charge.

Jones and Johnson emphasized on Sunday how they never disagreed on football matters. They acknowledged that they were “careless” with their relationship and stopped communicating toward the end of Johnson’s tenure as head coach in Dallas. They said their relationship is in a much better place now.

Jones finally seemed to end the feud two years ago when he revealed before the Hall of Fame Game on FOX that he plans to induct Johnson into the Ring of Honor. Johnson responded by zinging Jones for keeping him out for so long.

For whatever reason, Jones for the next two years dodged questions about when Johnson would be inducted. We now have a set date.

Johnson is 80 and Jones is 81. The Cowboys honoring Johnson is long overdue.