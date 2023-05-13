Cowboys assistant has concerning quote about team’s kicker situation

The Dallas Cowboys knew they would need to find a new kicker after Brett Maher’s postseason meltdown in 2022. By the sound of it, they have yet to find the solution to their issue.

Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel summed up the team’s kicking situation on Saturday with a somewhat concerning quote. Tristan Vizcaino is the only kicker on the Dallas roster right now, and Fassel said that “anybody else on earth who is not on the team right now” could be considered an option.

Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel on the team’s situation at kicker: “Well, we got Tristan (Vizcaino) on the roster. I think anybody else on earth who is not on the team right now is under consideration.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 13, 2023

In other news, the Cowboys are very much still working on things. Vizcaino was added as depth as Maher struggled down the stretch last season, but the team still stuck with Maher to the end, suggesting there was not a ton of confidence in the alternative option.

There are accomplished kickers such as Robbie Gould still available on the market. One would expect Dallas to add one sooner rather than later, but for now, they appear willing to take their time.