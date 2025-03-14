Report: Notable team making push to sign Cooper Kupp

The Dallas Cowboys have not made any major splashes in free agency thus far, but that could be about to change.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday morning that the Cowboys are making a push to sign Cooper Kupp.

Kupp was officially released by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday after they were unable to find a trade suitor for the former All-Pro. There are several teams that have shown interest in Kupp, but this is the first known connection he has had to the Cowboys.

Aug 22, 2020; Inglewood California, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas currently has CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert as their top two wide receivers. Kupp would probably be an upgrade over the latter if healthy. Tolbert had 49 catches for 610 yards and 7 touchdowns in 17 games last season. Kupp had 67 catches for 710 yards and 6 touchdowns despite missing five games.

Kupp is expected to land a deal worth somewhere between $13-15 million annually. Though he will turn 32 in June and has a lengthy injury history, Kupp is still viewed as a player who can make a significant impact.

Kupp’s best season came in 2021, when he won the receiving triple crown with 145 catches, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has averaged 67 catches for 753 yards and 6 touchdowns while playing 11 games per season since that year.

We know of at least one NFC playoff team that might want to sign Kupp, so the Cowboys have plenty of competition.