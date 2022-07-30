Report: Cowboys meeting with former first-round pick

After using their first-round pick this year on an offensive lineman (Tulsa’s Tyler Smith), the Dallas Cowboys could be bringing in a former first-round pick on the other side of the ball.

Mike Fisher of SI reported on Saturday that the Cowboys are meeting with free agent defensive lineman Takk McKinley. The 26-year-old McKinley is still recovering from a torn Achilles but is reportedly coming along “quite well,” per Fisher.

The former UCLA star McKinley was drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 (No. 26 overall). Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was the head coach for Atlanta during McKinley’s time there.

Last year, McKinley recorded 2.5 sacks and 18 combined tackles in 11 games for the Cleveland Browns before getting hurt in Week 14. Through all his ups and downs, McKinley has maintained a good sense of humor. Now he may be getting a shot with the Cowboys, who lost veteran pass rusher Randy Gregory earlier this offseason.