Jerry Jones responds to critics of Trey Lance trade

Jerry Jones caught a lot of flak over the Dallas Cowboys’ Trey Lance acquisition for reasons beyond the football field.

The Cowboys owner and general manager reportedly did not consult with his team’s head coach Mike McCarthy about the trade for their newest quarterback. The lack of cohesion drew criticism against the billionaire owner regarding how he runs his team.

Jones responded to his critics during a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan. He asserted that while his style does not keep everyone in the loop, it does allow the Cowboys to act quickly and decisively — as they did in their trade for Lance.

“The way we’re structured gets a lot of criticism. Unquestionably, it does,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith. “But it lets us do a trade like we did the other day on Lance, because I didn’t have to fool around. I can make that trade in five minutes.”

Jones also affirmed that he is fully equipped to make such decisions because the necessary information — such as scouting reports on Lance — is always “right at my fingertips.” He has no need to consult with an expert or advisor to get a read on prospective trade targets.

The Cowboys owner believes that their current way of operating allows them to “catch an opportunity” other teams might let pass.

Dallas traded a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for Lance. The 23-year-old is currently third on the QB depth chart behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.