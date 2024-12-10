Jerry Jones answers big question about Trey Lance

The Dallas Cowboys are all but eliminated from playoff contention, and some believe they should use the remainder of the season to give Trey Lance an opportunity to start. What say you, Jerry Jones?

During his Tuesday interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked if there are any plans to insert Lance into the starting lineup. The Cowboys owner said he still believes Cooper Rush gives the team its best chance to win.

“I don’t think so. I thought we did some good things out there,” Jones said. “I still believe (Cooper Rush) gives us our best chance. … Wins are important for us. This is a young team.”

Rush has been fairly steady since Dak Prescott went down with a hamstring injury. The seventh-year veteran has 5 touchdown passes compared to 1 interception over the past three games. Dallas won two of those, which had some wondering if they could make a surprising playoff push.

The Cowboys fell to 5-8 with their 27-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, so their postseason hopes have nearly evaporated. Jones has seemingly pushed for Lance to get more playing time in the past, but it seems like he has backed down from that stance.

Dallas traded a fourth-round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for Lance prior to last season. Jones reportedly pulled the trigger on the trade by himself without consulting with head coach Mike McCarthy.

If anyone would want to see what Lance can do, it would probably be Jones. The fact that the 82-year-old says the Cowboys are committed to Rush is noteworthy.