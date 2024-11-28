Ex-Cowboys QB posts great message ahead of Thanksgiving

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci posted a great message on social media Wednesday.

DiNucci is currently a free agent, and he is looking for a game. The quarterback posted on X to ask fans for an invitation to a Turkey Bowl game.

“Need to know where the Turkey Bowls are at tomorrow morning in Pittsburgh !!

“Anyone need an all time QB?” DiNucci wrote.

Many people play pick-up football games on Thanksgiving, often called “Turkey Bowl” games. Those games are often touch or flag football games, but sometimes can be tackle games.

Whatever the case, if you’ve got DiNucci on your team in a Thanksgiving game, you would have a big advantage.

DiNucci played college ball at Pitt and James Madison. He was later drafted by the Cowboys and even made a start for them during the 2020 season. DiNucci’s play in a Thanksgiving pickup game likely would go much better than his start on “Sunday Night Football” did.